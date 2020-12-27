Workers install 192 crystals on Times Square New Year's ball
article
NEW YORK (AP) - Workers installed 192 new glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration lacking the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.
The ball is a 12-foot-diameter geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year. This year’s addition features a new "Gift of Happiness" design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.
The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2021. Performances at the event will be designed for TV audiences watching from home.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!