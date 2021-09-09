Worker killed at Long Island MacArthur Airport

article

One worker was electrocuted and another injured in an incident at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday.

Suffolk County Police say that Michael Jacob was working on runway lights when he was electrocuted at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Jacob, 51, of Holbrook, was transported by Sayville Community Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second employee, Gino Fiermonte, was also shocked while attempting to aid Jacob.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Fiermonte, 49, of Ronkonkoma, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating.

The town of Islip, which owns the airport, said in a statement: "Long Island MacArthur Airport, Islip Town officials and staff are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Their thoughts are with the families affected."

The officials said grief counselors would be available at the airport on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.