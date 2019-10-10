Worker killed at American Dream Mall: Report

article

A worker was killed at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, according to various published reports.

A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration told NJ.com that the worker at the under-construction mall was employed by Sentinel Services.

It was not known how or when the worker died.

After more than 15 years of starts and stops, the mall and entertainment space at the Meadowlands formerly known as Xanadu was scheduled to open to the public on Oct. 25.

More areas of the mall were expected to open for the holiday shopping season.