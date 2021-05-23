Worker falls to death at Queens building under construction

article

A worker fell to his death from a scaffold at a building under construction in Queens, officials said.

Diego Lliguicota, 32, fell from a scaffold at 9:30 a.m. Saturday as he was trying to remove a ladder on the sixth floor of a building on Court Square in Maspeth, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fatal accident was the second involving a New York City construction worker in four days.

A worker was killed on Wednesday and a second worker was injured when the elevator they were in fell several floors at a building being renovated in the Bronx.