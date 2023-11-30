Long Island man charged in Woodbury standoff, alleged rape of 14-year-old

article

A 25-year-old man from Long Island barricaded himself into his Woodbury home after allegedly having ongoing sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl, the Nassau County Police Department announced.

According to authorities, police were dispatched Tuesday to a home located on Roseanne Drive for a house alarm, and found the girl who had fled from a house located at 26 Roseanne Drive.

The suspect, Adrees Omar, 25, then barricaded himself inside the house and refused to allow officers inside, police said.

The Nassau County Hostage Negotiations Team arrived, but Omar refused to leave.

Members of the Bureau of Specila Operations then entered the home and arrested Omar without incident. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

After further investigation, it was revealed Omar was allegedly having ongoing sexual relations with the 14-year-old.

Omar has been charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual act, 2nd-degree rape and 2nd-degree assault, among other charges.

Anyone with additional information, or may have been a victim, is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.