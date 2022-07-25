'Wonderama' looking for audience members; tickets are free

Times Square saw a little extra fun and games on Monday. The kids TV show "Wonderama" had an official ribbon cutting for its seventh season.

Host David Osmond and TikTok influencer McKenzi Brooke took part in Monday's show tapings. Former FOX 5 NY anchor Ernie Anastos was also on hand for the kickoff celebrations.

"Wonderama," which airs on WNYW/WWOR, is taping 80 performances and 26 episodes in Times Square through Friday, July 29, and is looking for kids between ages 8 and 15 to be part of the studio audience.

Free Tickets to Wonderama Tapings

Tickets are free but you must reserve them online at wonderamatv.com.