Woman's hair set ablaze on San Francisco Muni

Police are searching for a woman whose hair was set on fire by a fellow passenger on a city bus in San Francisco.

Police officers from the Tenderloin station responded to a 2:25 p.m. Sunday report of an aggravated assault on board the No. 5 Fulton Street Muni bus as it traveled on McAllister Street near Leavenworth Street.

Upon arrival, the bus driver told them a female passenger's hair had been set on fire by a male teen who was last seen wearing a red long sleeve top with colored log on the front, matching red pants and a black backpack.

The picture provided by police does not show the woman's hair on fire; it was possibly taken before the incident.

The teen and two acquaintances exited the bus and were last seen fleeing eastbound on McAllister Street.

SEE ALSO: Two siblings killed in San Jose crash remembered as hard-working, helpers

The driver told police that other passengers assisted the woman, who left prior to the arrival of police.

Investigators are asking for assistance from the public to identify the victim and are encouraging her to come forward to provide a statement.

She is described as between 50 and 60 years old, with eyeglasses and dark hair.

Advertisement

Police urge anyone having information regarding this incident to call the department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.