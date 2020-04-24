Woman's breast implants believed to save her life from bullet

article

A woman with breast implants survived a gunshot wound when the silicone insert deflected the 40 caliber bullet, doctors say.

The unusual incident was detailed in a new study released in Sage Journals.

The woman was walking on a street in Canada in 2018 when she was shot in the chest. The 30-year-old victim suddenly felt heat and pain in her left chest. She looked down and saw blood.

She took herself to a hospital emergency room but only suffered broken ribs from the shooting.

Doctors think the shot bounced off of the implants and missed her vital organs.

"Although rare, these observations lend support to the hypothesis that indeed breast implants can save lives," the journal reported.