Woman's body found in Highbridge Park after brush fire

The NYPD is investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside Highbridge Park in Washington Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities ay that the body was discovered after the FDNY and police responded to a brush fire in the park near Jumel Place and Edgecombe Avenue.

When the fire was extinguished, first responders found an adult woman's body.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

