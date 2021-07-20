Woman's body found floating off of Brighton Beach

article

Police were called to Brighton Beach in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning to investigate a report of a body in the water.

Officers found the unconscious and unresponsive woman in the water near the beach.

The officers went into the water and retrieved the woman. EMS responded and took her to NYC Health & Hospitals Coney Island but it was too late to save her life.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The NYPD says there were no obvious signs of trauma on the woman and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

WATCH FOX 5 NEWS: