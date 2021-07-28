Woman walking on Upper West Side spit on in anti-Asian attack: NYPD

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect who spit on a woman's face on the Upper West Side.

The incident on July 25 at about 10:40 p.m. occurred at the intersection of 60th Street and Broadway.

A 26-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect spit on her and made an anti-Asian statement.

The suspect then fled the area. The victim refused medical attention.

Photos and video of the suspect provided by police show the individual wearing light colored pants and a long sleeve maroon or red shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.