Woman uses stun gun on husband after he asks for divorce

article

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman responded to her husband's request for a separation by shocking him with a stun gun.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office report says 69-year-old Pamela Carr was arrested Sunday at her Clearwater mobile home and charged with aggravated domestic battery.

Deputies say Carr and her husband got into an argument after he told her he wanted to end their marriage of nine years. At some point, investigators say Carr pulled out a Taser and stunned her husband several times at close range.

Deputies say Carr admitted to stunning her husband but claimed she acted in self-defense.