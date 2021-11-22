Woman tried to kill elderly NY man she married for citizenship

article

A Jamaican woman who married an elderly New Rochelle man to illegally obtain U.S. citizenship and then slit his wrist with a razor has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Olivia Raimo, 30, will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison as part of a plea agreement. She also faces five years of post-release supervision.

Raimo had pushed her 74-year-old husband in his New Rochelle home, wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall. She then slit his wrist with a straight razor.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim’s home health aide arrived to the home during the incident, but Raimo refused to let her in.

The aide, who did not know or recognize the defendant, called the New Rochelle Police Department. Police entered the home after they heard the victim screaming from the bathroom.

The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm. He lost all function in his hand.

Raimo and the victim, who married in 2017, had just met with an attorney to prepare for an Immigration Services interview to demonstrate their marriage was legitimate before the attack. During the meeting, they were informed that they would have a hard time passing their marriage interview.

New Rochelle Police arrested Raimo on Feb. 11, 2020. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13, 2022.