Woman and teen stabbed in Queens attack, police say
article
QUEENS - A woman and a teenage boy were stabbed in Queens on Wednesday evening, leaving one of the victims critically injured, according to police.
Officials say the stabbing happened near East Flushing around 5 p.m.
What we know:
A 50-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds across her body and is now in critical condition.
The 17-year-old boy was also stabbed in the incident but is expected to survive, authorities said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the attack, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the attack.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.