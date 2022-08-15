Woman struck, killed by falling tree in Bronx

article

A woman died after being struck by a falling tree in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at a home on Palisade Avenue.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was in a private pool when the tree fell on her and another woman in her 60s.

The woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman in her 60s was taken to Allen Pavilion Hospital in stable condition.

