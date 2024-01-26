24-year-old woman struck by MTA bus in Queens

article

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by an MTA bus Friday morning at the intersection of Fresh Pond Road and Eliot Avenue in Queens, the NYPD said.

The 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive by police after reports of a pedestrian being struck.

The woman was crossing the street when she was hit by an MTA bus traveling southbound, according to a preliminary police investigation.

No arrests have been made, but according to police, the bus driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the scene.

