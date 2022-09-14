Woman accused of strangling mother to death in Staten Island home

article

A Staten Island woman faces murder and strangulation charges in the brutal death of her 74-year-old mother.

The NYPD has arrested Mauri Belarmino, 40, for the murder of Sherylyn Bailey.

They lived together in a Ramapo Ave. home in the Woodrow section of the borough.

Police say they responded to a 911 call at the home around noon on Saturday. Officers discovered Baily unconscious in the home.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead. On Tuesday the Medical Examiner deemed the death a homicide due to strangulation and Belarmino was charged.

It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

