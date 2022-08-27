Woman stabbed to death in Queens

article

The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Queens.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Friday on 41st Road in Flushing. Officers responded to an apartment and found the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The New York City Police Department has not made any arrests in the case and has not identified the woman.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No other details were immediately available.