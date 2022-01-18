Woman spits on child after making anti-Jewish comments, NYPD says

Police were looking for a woman who made anti-Jewish comments towards a group of children and then spit on one of them.

The NYPD says it happened last Friday at around 12:30 p.m. on Ave. P in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn.

Police say the woman went up to an 8-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk with two other children. They say she made the comments and then spat on the boy.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

She then walked away on Ave. P toward Kimball St. None of the children were injured.

The woman could face aggravated harassment charges in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

The woman was described as having a light complexion, approximately in her 20s, 5'3" tall, 140 pounds, and had long black straight hair. She was wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black "Ugg" style boots.