Woman spits on child after making anti-Jewish comments, NYPD says

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 3:47PM
Marine Park
The NYPD says they were looking for a woman who allegedly made anti-Jewish comments to a child and then spit on him.

NEW YORK - Police were looking for a woman who made anti-Jewish comments towards a group of children and then spit on one of them.

The NYPD says it happened last Friday at around 12:30 p.m. on Ave. P in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn.

Police say the woman went up to an 8-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk with two other children.  They say she made the comments and then spat on the boy.

She then walked away on Ave. P toward Kimball St.  None of the children were injured.

The woman could face aggravated harassment charges in connection with the incident.

The woman was described as having a light complexion, approximately in her 20s, 5'3" tall, 140 pounds, and had long black straight hair. She was wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black "Ugg" style boots.