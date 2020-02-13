Woman slashed in unprovoked attack on subway

article

A 19-year-old woman was recovering Thursday after being slashed in the face by a suspect in the Bronx who remains on the loose.

The unprovoked attack occurred on Wednesday at about 9:52 p.m. in the Mott Haven section of the borough.

The woman told police she noticed a man staring at her while she was on a 6 train so she moved to another car. The man followed her and then slashed her in the face and right hand.

The suspect got off the train at the 138th Street stop and got away.

The woman was treated at Lincoln Hospital.

The NYPD wants to find her attacker. He is described by cops as black and wearing blue jeans and black sneakers at the time of the assault. He may be homeless.

If you have any information about the attack, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers. 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) NYPDCrimeStoppers.com @NYPDTips on Twitter. Police say that you can remain anonymous.