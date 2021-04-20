Woman slashed in the leg with hatchet on Upper East Side: Cops

A woman was slashed in the leg by another woman inside an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call about the assault Monday night at 219 East 85th Street. Both women were at a mutual friend's apartment when they got into an argument and one of them attacked the other with a hatchet, according to officers.

The woman then allegedly took off through the roof of the building, down the fire escape, and then boarded a bus on First Avenue.

She made her way to 430 East 86th Street where she then barricaded herself in a freight elevator. Emergency Services Unit personnel responded and arrested her.

It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.