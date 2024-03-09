article

A woman fell onto the train tracks in Lower Manhattan Saturday morning.

When police arrived, they found the 29-year-old woman on the tracks at the Fulton Street Station.

Police say the woman had been hit by a southbound 3 train moments before.

An MTA source tells FOX 5 NY that the woman was pushed onto the tracks.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.