Woman hit by 3 train in Lower Manhattan according to police: Source says she was pushed

NEW YORK - A woman fell onto the train tracks in Lower Manhattan Saturday morning.

When police arrived, they found the 29-year-old woman on the tracks at the Fulton Street Station.

Police say the woman had been hit by a southbound 3 train moments before. 

An MTA source tells FOX 5 NY that the woman was pushed onto the tracks.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 