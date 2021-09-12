Woman shot in the head and killed in Harlem

article

A woman is dead after having been shot in the head in Harlem early Sunday morning.

According to the NYPD, just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a woman shot on West 128th Street. When officers arrived, they found Shanice Young, 31, with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS took the woman to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

