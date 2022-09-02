Woman shot in face in Queens drive-by shooting

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A woman who was a passenger in a car was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in Queens. Police are trying to locate two cars in connection with the incident.

The NYPD says it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday at the corner of 20th Ave. and the Whitestone Expressway.

Police say a gray 2004 Acura TL sedan with four people inside followed by a 2021 Nissan Sentra carrying just the driver were traveling north bound on the Whitestone Expressway when two additional vehicles traveling in the same direction fired multiple times at them before fleeing the location to parts unknown.

A 21-year-old woman who was in the Acura was shot in the face and left hand.

She was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Queens for treatment.

The Nissan was hit five times by bullets in the shooting but no one inside the car was injured.

The New York City Police Department released photos of the cars they are looking for. One is described as a black sedan. The second car is a Ford Mustang with rally stripes.

The photos were taken by a camera in front of 124-03 18th Avenue.