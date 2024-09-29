Woman sexually assaulted in Manhattan home: NYPD
MANHATTAN - The NYPD released a picture of a suspect after they said a woman was sexually assaulted inside her house in Manhattan early Saturday morning.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. in the vicinity of East 92nd Street and First Avenue.
Police said the 29-year-old woman was inside her house when the suspect forcibly entered and then raped her before fleeing.
The suspect is seen wearing a green jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans.
Police said the woman was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.
The NYPD's Manhattan Special Victims Squad is investigating.