Woman sexually assaulted in Manhattan home: NYPD

Published  September 29, 2024
MANHATTAN - The NYPD released a picture of a suspect after they said a woman was sexually assaulted inside her house in Manhattan early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. in the vicinity of East 92nd Street and First Avenue.

Police said the 29-year-old woman was inside her house when the suspect forcibly entered and then raped her before fleeing. 

The suspect is seen wearing a green jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans.

Police said the woman was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition. 

The NYPD's Manhattan Special Victims Squad is investigating.