Woman seen dancing, taunting lion inside exhibit at Bronx Zoo

Video has gone viral of a woman inside the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.

The shocking video was shared to Instgram by @realsobrino on Sunday. It shows the woman, face-to-face, with a lion. She even waves and dances, almost taunting it, as it stares her down.

"Watch the video until the end you will not believe what happened next!" wrote @realsobrino.

A ravine or something like that appears separate the lion from the woman. There's no indication it ever approaches her.

Lions are part of the zoo's African Plains exhibit which also includes African wild dogs and zebras.

The Bronx Zoo issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"On Saturday, September 28, Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo. This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."