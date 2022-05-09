Video: Woman rescued from car that plunged into Delaware River

Police in New Jersey released body camera video of the rescue of a woman trapped in a car that plunged into the Delaware River. Cops in Gloucester City praised three good Samaritans for helping them safely rescue the woman.

The video showed an officer racing to the scene of the vehicle turned upside down in the Delaware River on April 28. The vehicle was floating amid debris. A fence at the fishing pier, presumably where the vehicle went into the water, appeared to be knocked down.

Several officers and bystanders were watching on. Gloucester Police said Officer Sean Gartland, Officer John Bryszewski Jr. and Sergeant Carlos Depoder got the woman out of the vehicle and performed chest compressions.

Three men on a boat were seen approaching the vehicle. The officers moved the woman into the boat and to a nearby floating dock, according to police.

"Without their help, we would not have been able to remove the female from the water in such an expeditious manner and render life-saving treatment," said police.

The department thanked Michael Natrin, Stratis Tiniakos, and Gene Blemmings for coming to their aide. Police said the trio was working on a nearby barge when they saw the car go into the water and decided to help.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she reportedly remains in critical condition.