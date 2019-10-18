Woman rescued after falling into sidewalk hole in Midtown

A woman has been hospitalized after apparently falling into a sidewalk hole in the Garment District of Manhattan.

Witnesses say the woman fell around 3 p.m. Friday when a flimsy piece of plywood covering the pit gave way.

Christopher Mele, walking a few feet behind the woman at 35th Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan, says she may have hit her head but never lost consciousness.

The veteran journalist says the covering caved in like a "trapdoor" and the ordeal was like a "Road Runner scene."

Video posted to CitizenApp showed firefighters responding to the scene. The woman, who reportedly suffered head trauma, was removed from the hole and taken to Bellevue Hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

An hour later, the area remained blocked by tape, with the pit again covered by plywood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.