Woman raped on NYC subway platform

A 21-year-old woman was kidnaped and raped on a Manhattan subway station platform.

The New York City Police Department says it happened on Thursday, September 1, at approximately 3 a.m.

Police say the woman entered the 42nd St. and 8th Ave. subway station. The man walked up to her, took her on the train to multiple subway stations, and then took her to the end of a platform towards the train tunnel and raped her.

The woman was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.



The NYPD released a sketch of a possible person of interest in the case. He is described as dark-skinned with facial hair and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing burgundy and gold shorts and black and white Croc shoes.