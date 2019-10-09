Woman raped in Manhattan after asking man for directions

A woman who was reportedly lost on the subway and got off in Hell's Kitchen was raped by one of the strangers she asked helped from, said the NYPD.

The man grabbed the 31-year-old by the arm and lead her to the area of West 51st Street and 8th Avenue where she was assaulted.

The victim was on her way to a friend's house Sunday at about 1 a.m. when she was forced down a flight of stairs into a basement- area of a building where she was raped, reported the NY Post.

The suspect fled northbound on Broadway and 52nd Street.

The woman suffered brusing to her right arm, back and right leg.

She was transported by EMS in stable condition to an area hospital.

Police are searching for the assailant.