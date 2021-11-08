Man pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan

article

A man pushed another man onto the tracks on the 1/2/3 subway line in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning.

The NYPD says it happened around 5:20 a.m. at the Chamber Street subway station.

It was unclear what led up to the attack. EMS checked out the victim at the scene but he refused further medical attention.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The attacker took off on foot and has not been caught. He was described as a man wearing all-black clothing.

No other details were available.

Advertisement

This story has been updated with new information from the NYPD that changes the location where the incident occurred and the people involved.