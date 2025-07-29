Woman punched in head on NYC Uptown subway platform

The Brief A woman was punched in the head on an Uptown Manhattan B and C line platform on Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Tori Heinlein, shared her experience in a TikTok video and also spoke to FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino. Overall, NYC transit crimes are down, but felony assaults were up in May, according to an MTA report.



A woman was punched in the head as she waited on an Uptown Manhattan B and C line platform on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The victim, Tori Heinlein, shared her experience in a TikTok video that has now amassed over 70,000 views.

Heinlein recounts that after the woman asked her twice if she was going to apologize, she suddenly punched her hard on the side of the head, making her fall to the floor.

In an interview with FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino, Heinlein said that she had never seen this woman before and did not understand what was happening. She also claimed that the woman was holding a can in her fist and the impact left some bruising on her temple.

The woman then hopped on the subway and managed to get away.

"I still, now, feel very on edge on the train…" Heinlein said. "… And especially waiting in the station, there is something about that… you sort of just feel like you're like a sitting duck."

Heinlein has filed a police report, but no arrests have been made.

NYC subway crime numbers

By the numbers:

A July NYPD press release says that major crime declined by 6% through the first half of 2025 and transit crime has declined by over 3% since last year.

However, in the May 2025 crime report by the MTA and NYPD regarding major felonies in the NYC subway system, despite an overall decrease in major felony crimes, there was a rise in felony assaults.

According to the report, there were 58 felony assaults in May 2025, compared to 46 in May 2024. From statistics on January through May, felony assaults were up to 262 in 2025, compared to 222 in 2024.

