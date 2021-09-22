Expand / Collapse search
Woman pulls gun on Philadelphia Chipotle employee when told store is closing, police say

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Talk about hangry! 

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who allegedly threatened a Chipotle employee with a handgun when the short-staffed restaurant told customers to order online. 

The Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday shared security footage of the incident that happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the popular TexMex chain in Roosevelt Mall.

A Chipotle employee told police that a woman pulled a black firearm from her handbag when she was told that the store was closing due to staffing issues. 

Police say the gun-toting woman asked to speak to the manager and threatened Chipotle employees into making her order.

After she briefly ‘holstered’ the gun into her handbag, police say she pulled it out again before she was given her food and left the store. 

Police are asking anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

