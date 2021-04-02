Woman opens fire on bodega worker in the Bronx

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman who opened fire inside a bodega in the Bronx.

The shooting took place Thursday at about 1 a.m. at 1126 Westchester Avenue in the Longwood section.

Surveillance video shows a woman walk into the store, point a gun at the worker behind the counter and open fire. The 40-year-old victim was not struck but the discharged rounds caused damage to the counter and ceiling, said police. The suspect fled the store in a gray sedan eastbound along Westchester Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.