Woman killed in dispute over political sign

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Washington
One Washington state woman is dead and another faces murder charges in an incident involving a political sign.

It happened in Mount Vernon, Washington on Saturday night.  The Skagit County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Big Lake Road about 5:25 p.m. for a report of a fight.

A second call came in a few minutes later with a man reporting that his friend had been shot.

Deputies found a 32-year-old woman dead in the driveway when they arrived at the home.  The couple that lives there came out and spoke to the deputies, according to a news release.

Investigators say the victim and shooter didn't know each other but they determined that the incident began over the theft of a political sign.

Police did not release information about the sign but other residents, reacting to the crime on a local message board, say the woman had a Trump sign in the yard and the victim tried to take it.

55-year-old Angela Marie Conijn was booked into the county jail on 2nd-degree murder charges.  It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

A 58-year-old man, who was reported to be Conijn's husband, was arrested on assault charges.

Police did not release the name of the victim.  They said the investigation was ongoing.