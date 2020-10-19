Woman killed during triple shooting in Bronx restaurant

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Monday morning in the University Heights section of the Bronx.

Three people were shot at about 7 a.m. inside Mixtec Restuarant at 2345 Jerome Avenue, according to police. A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man along with the woman were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The male victims were expected to survive.

There were unconfirmed reports that the suspect drove off in a grey Acura with NJ license plates. There has not been any arrest in the case.

It was not clear what lead to the shooting.