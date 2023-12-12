Woman killed at Memphis FedEx hub, identified

article

The woman who died at a FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee, last month has been identified as 86-year-old Verna Mae Jackson, according to Jeffrey Rosenblum, the family’s attorney.

Jackson was a longtime employee at the FedEx hub before her tragic passing, according to local news media.

Rosenblum said that while working her shift on Nov. 29, Jackson was attempting to grab an envelope that was sticking out of a container on a truck that was getting set to drive off, ABC 24 reported.

The driver of the truck allegedly did not honk adequately enough to signal to Jackson that it was about to depart.

"The safety precautions that could've protected her were not in place. This was a completely preventable death," Rosenblum said, according to ABC 24.

Following Jackson’s death, FedEx released a statement saying it was investigating the accident.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning their loved one," the company’s statement said.

FedEx employs about 30,000 people in Memphis. Two employees were killed in accidents in 2022 at the Memphis hub.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.