Woman killed after jumping from car on Long Island Expressway

A woman was killed after jumping out of a moving car on the Long Island Expressway on Saturday, police said.

It happened at night on the eastbound side of the highway near Main Street in Flushing, Queens.

Police say after Priyanka Sewhani, 32, jumped out of the moving vehicle, she was hit by another car.

The driver of the other car fled the scene, police said, and the driver of the car she jumped out of stayed.

Police are investigating as to why she jumped out of the moving car.



