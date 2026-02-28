Woman killed, 16-year-old stabbed in neck in Bronx homicide; investigation underway

article

The Brief A woman was fatally stabbed inside a Bronx apartment Saturday morning. A 16-year-old boy was also stabbed and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.



A 42-year-old woman was killed and a 16-year-old boy was injured in a stabbing inside a Bronx apartment early Saturday morning.

Stabbing reported inside Sherman Avenue building

Police responded around 6:40 a.m. to a 911 call reporting an assault inside 956 Sherman Avenue, within the 44th Precinct.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 42-year-old woman with stab wounds to her neck, torso and back, and a 16-year-old male with stab wounds to his neck and back.

Emergency medical services transported both victims to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The teenage boy is listed in stable condition.

Victim identified

Police identified the woman killed as Yesenia Hall, 42, of the Bronx.

Investigation ongoing

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.