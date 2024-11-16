Woman found on pavement after apparent leap from NYC apartment window, reports say

article

The NYPD is currently investigating a woman who apparently jumped from a third floor window in Queens Friday night.

Police said they found the 64-year-old woman lying on the ground at 20-45 Shore Boulevard in Astoria around 9:00 p.m.

The woman was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

According to The Post, the woman jumped from a third-floor window in order to flee from her son, who was armed with a knife.

The Post also reports that when police arrived, they believed the son had barricaded himself inside the apartment. They say the son has more than 30 prior arrests.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.