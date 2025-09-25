Woman charged with lacing men’s drugs with fentanyl in scheme that killed 3

article

The Brief Manhattan prosecutors say Tabitha Bundrick, 36, used fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate men between April 2023 and February 2024, robbing them and killing three. Bundrick is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault. She was arrested March 5 in her Manhattan apartment, where investigators recovered stolen items, including sneakers belonging to the victims.



A New York City woman has been indicted on murder, robbery and burglary charges after prosecutors said she used fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate men and steal from them, killing three victims.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Tuesday that Tabitha Bundrick, 36, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault.

"This callous behavior allegedly led to the deaths of three people," Bragg said in a statement. "Tabitha Bundrick knowingly provided fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate her victims so she could steal their personal belongings."

DA says Tabitha targeted men between 2023-24

What we know:

Prosecutors said Bundrick targeted men between April 2023 and Feb. 2024. She allegedly offered drugs she claimed were cocaine, but were laced with fentanyl, then robbed the men while they were unconscious.

Timeline:

The first incident happened on April 30, 2023, when Bundrick lured two men to an empty apartment in Washington Heights. The next morning, one of the men woke to find his friend, 42-year-old Mario Paullan, dead beside him. Several of their belongings were missing, and Bundrick allegedly used one of the stolen phones to make calls.

Man found dead 3 days later

On Sept. 27, 2023, Bundrick allegedly went to the home of 39-year-old Miguel Navez, also in Washington Heights. Prosecutors said she gave him fentanyl-laced drugs, and his brother found him dead three days later. His phone and other possessions were missing, and Bundrick allegedly used the stolen phone for personal calls.

Man robbed, found dead

The third case occurred on Feb. 25, 2024, when Bundrick followed 34-year-old Abrihan Fernandez into his apartment in Upper Manhattan. She allegedly gave him fentanyl-laced drugs, then entered and exited the building several times, stealing bags of his belongings and using his credit card in the days after. Fernandez was later found dead.

Bundrick was arrested on March 5 at her apartment, where investigators said they recovered four pairs of sneakers belonging to the victims.

If convicted, Bundrick faces a possible life sentence.