Woman in custody after deadly crash with man on moped in the Bronx

A 28-year-old woman was arrested by police after hitting a man riding a moped on Saturday.

According to police, the woman was driving a Honda Civic in the same direction as Robert Jimenez, 23, who was on a moped riding southbound on Fox Street in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

Jimenez suffered trauma to the body and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries before being taken into custody by police.

The charges against her are still pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.