Woman in critical condition after subway robbery in Lower Manhattan

The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted robbery at a Lower Manhattan subway station that left a 58-year-old woman in critical condition.

According to authorities, the woman was walking with a 22-year-old man as the pair exited the Canal Street N train subway station when the suspect approached them and tried to rip the 22-year-old's bag away, causing the 22-year-old and the woman to fall down the stairs.

The 58-year-old woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled back into the subway station to parts unknown.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public's help identifying him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

