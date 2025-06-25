Lifeguard impaled by umbrella at Jersey Shore

The Brief A lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella in Asbury Park Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. First responders, including fire crews and advanced life support, used a band saw to shorten the umbrella for transport. Officials say the woman was pierced in her armpit and back near the shoulder.



A lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella in Asbury Park Wednesday morning, according to fire chief Kevin Keddy.

Officials say the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. near 3rd Avenue Beach.

What we know:

Chief Keddy tells FOX 5 NY that the woman was pierced in her armpit and back near the shoulder.

Fire crews and advanced life support teams used a bandsaw to remove the stake so that the woman could be safely loaded into the ambulance.

The umbrella had apparently pierced her underneath her left shoulder and out the back.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the woman became caught in the umbrella.

Her condition remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.