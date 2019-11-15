Woman has coat stolen in violent robbery

article

A couple was attacked and robbed in a violent incident in West Harlem.

The NYPD says the couple was leaving El Puerto Seafood on West 125th Street early Sunday morning when several men walked up to them.

The men threw the 22-year-old woman to the ground and took her jacket and coat.

The 35-year-old man was hit in the face with a gun and had his phone, wallet, and bag taken from him before the men ran away.

Police say the victims were not seriously injured in the attack.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.