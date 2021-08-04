Woman found slashed to death in Queens apartment

article

Police found a woman was found dead in her Queens apartment with a slash wound to her neck.

The NYPD says officers were called to an apartment on Bowne Street in Flushing just before 2 a.m.

Officers found a 40-year-old woman's body in a bedroom. They found a knife at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say the woman's identity is being withheld until proper family notification is made.

