Woman found fatally stabbed on front lawn on Long Island

article

Police in Suffolk County are investigating the death of a woman found fatally stabbed outside her home in Coram.

The Suffolk County police department said they received a 911 call at approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find 27-year-old Meghan Kiefer on the front lawn of the residence suffering from stab wounds.

Kiefer was taken to Stony Brook Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

On Monday police announced the arrest of Kason Parker. He is charged with 2nd-degree murder. Parker, 33, of 11 Teunis St., Albany, was expected to be arraigned later in the day at First District Court in Central Islip.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.