Woman found dead, man arrested inside Yellowstone National Park

A woman was found dead inside a car and a man was arrested at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

Park rangers said on Saturday, they responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful.

Crews found a single vehicle that was driven into a snowbank and a man was standing outside.

When they looked inside the vehicle, they found a woman deceased. Her cause of death is being determined, and her identity has been withheld pending notification of family.

The man was then arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

The National Park Service is investigating with the help of the FBI, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.