Woman found dead inside basement of Chelsea building

A woman has been found dead inside the basement of an apartment building in Manhattan.

Police say that at around 2:40 p.m., they received a 9-1-1 call regarding a woman found unconscious and unresponsive in the basement of an apartment building at 540 West 28th Street.

Authorities responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's age and identity are currently unknown.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing.

