70-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag at luxury apartment; 4 arrested

Four people are in police custody after a 70-year-old woman was found dead, stuffed inside a garbage bag inside a luxury apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday.

Police responded to the scene on Grand Concourse Avenue in Mott Haven just before 2 p.m.

It is unclear what charges the four people arrested will face. Police have not released their identities.

The grisly find comes just days after 52-year-old Nadia Vitel was found stuffed inside of a duffle bag inside her apartment in Kips Bay. Police are searching for two squatters who left the city in her stolen SUV and may have crashed it.