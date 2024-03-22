Expand / Collapse search

70-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag at luxury apartment; 4 arrested

By Jacob Flanagan
March 22, 2024
Bronx
Police arrested four people after a woman’s body was found in a garbage bag at a luxury Bronx apartment building.

NEW YORK - Four people are in police custody after a 70-year-old woman was found dead, stuffed inside a garbage bag inside a luxury apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday. 

Police responded to the scene on Grand Concourse Avenue in Mott Haven just before 2 p.m.

It is unclear what charges the four people arrested will face. Police have not released their identities.

The grisly find comes just days after 52-year-old Nadia Vitel was found stuffed inside of a duffle bag inside her apartment in Kips Bay. Police are searching for two squatters who left the city in her stolen SUV and may have crashed it.